Putin instructed to implement the “Christmas truce”

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire along the entire line of combat from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.

The Kremlin informed about this on January 5.

Prior to this, the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill came up with the idea of a "Christmas truce". To which the Office of the President of Ukraine responded: "The Russian Orthodox Church called for the genocide of Ukrainians, encouraged mass murders and insists on even greater militarization of the Russian Federation. Therefore, the statement of the Russian Orthodox Church about the "Christmas truce" is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda.