Epiphanius will hold a Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral — the Ministry of Culture has given permission

The Ministry of Culture allowed the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and its head Epiphany to hold a Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve.

The acting general director of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" nature reserve Oleksandr Rudnyk stated this in a BBC commentary.

On the evening of January 5, he received an appeal regarding this service and a notification of permission from the Ministry of Culture. It is a one-time rental for worship: the reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" concluded an agreement with the OCU to hold a service on January 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The police will ensure that there are no incidents.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) stated that the Christmas service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine "is an attempt to forcefully seize the Assumption Cathedral by means of blackmail and misleading society."

On January 4, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine announced that Metropolitan Epiphany, the Primate of the OCU, will perform the Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral. This will be the first service of the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.