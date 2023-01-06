Due to the cold weather, limits on electricity consumption are being introduced in Kyiv. What does it mean?

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 6, due to gradual cooling in Ukraine, and in particular in Kyiv, electricity consumption is increasing. Because of this, electricity consumption limits are introduced.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Exceeding these limits leads to emergency power outages, because the energy system damaged by the Russians is unable to cover all needs in full.

The KCMA asks Ukrainians to consume electricity wisely — this can reduce the likelihood of blackouts. Ukrainian energy workers continue to restore damaged facilities.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that in case of an emergency situation and a long-term absence of electricity and heating, 530 heating points are working in the capital. There are generators and other equipment to keep people warm, charge gadgets and boil water. There are also more than 100 points provided by entrepreneurs.

Klitschko published a map where you can find heating points.