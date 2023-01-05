Politico: The US plans to modernize Cold War-era ammunition to transfer to Ukraine

In the United States, ammunition from the Cold War era has begun to be removed from stockpiles and assessed for suitability. They want to transfer them to Ukraine.

Politico writes about it.

The States are also studying the possibility of modernizing such ammunition so that they are effective and useful for the Ukrainian army.

One of such programs has already been launched — regarding anti-aircraft missiles for air defense systems. Missiles for the long-discontinued HAWK systems are scheduled to receive the necessary upgrades before they can be transferred to Ukraine.

The US is also looking for ways to block the supply of Iranian drones to Russia.

"We are evaluating what further steps we can take in terms of export controls to limit Iranʼs access to drone technology," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.