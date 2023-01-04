Secretary of the National Security Council: No intelligence in the world suggested that Ukraine would survive the war

No Western intelligence before the full-scale invasion suggested that Ukraine would survive a war against Russia.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview on the telethon.

According to him, representatives of "various special structures" of the partner countries came to Kyiv and predicted the occupation of Ukraine, the liquidation of the top military-political leadership, concentration camps and filtration camps.

"Thatʼs what they told us. I answered them that you simply did not know us. This will not happen. I want you to understand: no intelligence of the world, no country gave us a chance at all. They all believed that we would not have such abilities," Danilov said.

The secretary of the NSDC noted that at every meeting, the partners warned of the threat of physical liquidation of the stateʼs top leadership. Because of this, they always suggested evacuation.

According to him, the Russians planned to seize Kyiv and the Left Bank of Ukraine by March 7.