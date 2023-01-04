The President of Romania asked Ukraine to review the law on national minorities

The President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, during a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, called on Ukraine to review the law on national minorities adopted in December 2022. This issue is among the requirements for the further movement of Kyiv in the EU.

This is stated in the press release of the Office of the Romanian President following the conversation.

In connection with this issue, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Romania will hold bilateral negotiations.

The Office of the President of Romania claims that the Ukrainian leader "expressed openness to finding solutions so that the Romanian community in Ukraine could enjoy the same rights as the Ukrainian community in Romania."

The Romanian president also condemned Russiaʼs attacks on civilian objects and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which are war crimes under international humanitarian law, and emphasized that Romania will continue to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyʼs message on Twitter states that the leaders of the two states agreed on "steps to further develop bilateral cooperation, primarily in the defense sector," and also discussed the "peace formula" and issues of the bilateral agenda.