The Ukrainian Parliament adopted the law on national minorities

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety Law No. 8224 on National Minorities, which is one of the main requirements for Ukraineʼs application to the European Union.

The law should improve the implementation of the rights of national minorities and the principles of state policy towards them. In particular, it concerns the rights to self-identification, the use of languages of national minorities, to education, to participation in political, economic, social and cultural life, etc.

The law was finalized on the basis of the conclusion of the Council of Europe and in cooperation with its experts.