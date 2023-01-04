The Guarantee Fund filed a lawsuit against businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago for almost 46 billion hryvnias

The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) filed a lawsuit against the former MP, shareholder of JSC Bank "Finance and Credit" Kostyantyn Zhevago. The fund wants to collect almost 46 billion hryvnias from Zhevago to compensate the losses of the bank and its creditors.

This is reported by the press service of the Fund.

It explained that this step was made possible thanks to the received documents and evidence collected by the High Court of England and Wales. The court recognized the existence of sufficient grounds for the seizure of Zhevagoʼs assets and obtained his written commitment not to evade participation in the legal process in Ukraine.

"We received the final conclusions from London lawyers in the summer of 2022 and started preparing for the process in Ukraine. We have a solid evidence base — more than 7 000 originals and copies of documents, letters, descriptions of schemes and materials of credit cases totaling almost 300 000 pages," the Deputy Managing Director of the Fund Viktor Novikov noted.