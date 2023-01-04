The ex-head of “Roscosmos” Rogozin sent the French ambassador a fragment that was taken from him

The wounded former head of “Roscosmos” Dmytro Rogozin sent a threatening letter to the French ambassador Pierre Levy to which he added a fragment from a French Caesar howitzer shell. Doctors removed this fragment from Rogozinʼs cervical vertebra.

Rogozin wrote about this in his Telegram.

He stated that a fragment of a 155mm shell pierced his right shoulder and lodged in the fifth cervical vertebra, just a millimeter away from "killing me or rendering me immobile."

Rogozin accused France of "hundreds of deaths in Donbas" from French weapons and "mercenaries", compared the power of Emmanuel Macron to the Vichy puppet government and promised "punishment" of NATO countries.

"Mr. Ambassador, what is France doing, what are you doing in the conflict that was ignited between the Slavic peoples by Western politicians? I hope you understand the extent of your personal responsibility for these murders! You are an extraordinary and authorized representative of the Fifth Republic, and you are responsible. And I ask that the fragment cut out by the surgeons from my spine be handed over to French President Emmanuel Macron. And also tell him that no one will escape responsibility for the war crimes of France, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and other NATO countries," Rogozin wrote.