The wounded former head of "Roscosmos" Dmytrii Rogozin is at risk of paralysis if the medics do not remove the wreckage (fragment) from him. But doing this is "also a problem."

RBC writes about it.

Rogozin has already been taken to a hospital in Moscow, where he will undergo an operation on December 26.

He said that the fragment remained in the cervical spine, and if it is not removed, there may be paralysis. Previously, Rogozin said that the size of the fragment was 8 x 6 mm.

After his dismissal from "Roscosmos", Rogozin created and headed a group of military advisers called Tsarskie Volki, who are currently working in Donbas and training the Russian occupiers. Earlier, the Russian mass media wrote that the Kremlin planned to create a separate Russian federal district from all the annexed territories of Ukraine and appoint Rogozin as its head.