”The attacks will get deeper and deeper.” The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence launched new strikes on Russian air bases

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, suggested that the attacks on Russian airbases will become deeper in the future. At the same time, he did not take responsibility for such attacks on Intelligence.

He spoke about this in an interview with ABC News.

He was asked whether Ukraine had struck a Russian airbase, to which he said: “I cannot answer that question at this time. Only after the end of the war."

He added that he was very happy to see such attacks, and when asked if there would be more, he answered in the affirmative.

"The attacks will be deeper and deeper," Budanov replied to the journalistʼs additional question about how far these strikes could go.

Budanov also reminded that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine, so Ukraine can use any weapon it deems necessary there.