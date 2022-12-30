Satellite images did not record visible damage at the Russian air base “Engels”

Satellite images showed no visible damage at the Russian airfield in Engels after the recent attacks on December 26 and December 29.

The War Zone publication published a photo from December 29, when the media reported on another drone attack on the base. On that day, air defense was working on it, and three days before that (December 26), three servicemen of the technical staff who were servicing the Tu-160 missile-carrying bomber died at the base as a result of an attack.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that at that time, in addition to the deaths of personnel, planes and other equipment were damaged, but this is not visible in the picture.