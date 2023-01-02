25 torture chambers were found in Kharkiv region after the occupation. 1 699 civilians died in the region during the war

Ukrainian law enforcement officers found 25 torture chambers in the de-occupied Kharkiv region.

The head of the main department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko informed about this.

"Electric torture, broken fingers, inhuman conditions of detention — this is what the "Russian peace" brought to our peaceful villages and cities. In total, since September 7, 920 bodies of citizens, including 25 children, have been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region. 656 dead have been preliminarily identified," he noted.

According to his data, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian shelling of Kharkiv region has not stopped, as a result of which 1 699 civilians, including 74 children, have died. 2 596 civilians were injured.

"The army of Russian barbarians, murderers and rapists did everything to destroy our cities. Since February 24, shelling of the Kharkiv region by the Russian Federation has not stopped for a single day," Tymoshko added.

In total, 9 617 buildings were destroyed and damaged in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling, 1 428 of them in Kharkiv.