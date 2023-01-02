The head of the IMF: In 2023, a third of the world economy will experience a recession

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva warned that 2023 will be a difficult year for the global economy.

She stated this in an interview with CBS Face the Nation.

Georgieva believes that the main reason is that the economies of the main engines of global growth — the USA, Europe and China — are slowing down at the same time.

"We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession. Even in countries that wonʼt be in recession, it will feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people," she noted.

The head of the IMF believes that Chinaʼs economic growth will be at or below the global level for the first time in 40 years due to the new wave of Covid-19.

In her opinion, in such conditions, the United States of America will remain the most stable.

“The U.S. is the most resilient... and can avoid recession. We see that the labor market remains quite strong," she added.