The IMF predicts that in 2023 Ukrainian GDP will grow by 1%

The International Monetary Fund predicts that Ukraineʼs GDP will grow by 1% in 2023. At the same time, inflation will be about 25%.

This is stated in the IMF report.

"The war continues to have a devasting social and economic impact on Ukraine, involving substantial civilian deaths, the relocation of more than a third of the population through migration or internal displacement, and colossal damage to infrastructure and productive capacity," IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said.

The fund expects that under such conditions, the economy of Ukraine will fall by 33% this year, and stabilize next year. The baseline scenario assumes a 1% recovery.

The IMF emphasizes that Ukraine will need significant international financial assistance for economic stability.