Since the beginning of the year, the GDP of Ukraine has decreased by 30%. But the Ministry of Economy also sees positive factors

According to the results of the first three quarters of the current year, the fall in the gross domestic product of Ukraine amounted to approximately 30%.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

At the same time, the ministry pays attention to the positive factors of economic growth. Among them is the improvement of the dynamics of transport thanks to the growth of the export of agricultural products by sea transport and the increase of freight transportation by railway.

Thanks to the "grain initiative", 5.5 million tons of agricultural products were exported through Ukrainian ports in August and September. The volume of exported products in September was twice as large as in August, and the number of ships leaving the ports was almost three times larger.

Also, in September, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms increased by more than 23%, as compared to August, and became a record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.