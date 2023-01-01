News

The Russians shelled Orikhiv in Zaporozhzhia, one person was killed

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

On January 1, around noon, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional military administration, announced this.

One person died, and three others were injured. The head of the military administration of the region showed the consequences of the shelling.

Олександр Старух / Facebook