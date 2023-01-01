The Russians shelled Orikhiv in Zaporozhzhia, one person was killed

On January 1, around noon, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional military administration, announced this.
One person died, and three others were injured. The head of the military administration of the region showed the consequences of the shelling.
- On December 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia regions. They struck exclusively at civilian objects. The Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down 12 of more than 20 missiles. More than 20 people were injured, two people died.