The Air Force spoke about a unique experience using NASAMS on New Yearʼs Eve

On the night of January 1, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down Iranian drones from NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"We see that the sky was really under reliable protection. I would also like to acknowledge the help of partners. There must be such a sign-signal for them, because NASAMS barely had time to recharge our servicemen. As if from artillery, they were beaten," he said.

According to Ihnat, probably no one in the world has similar experience of using NASAMS, because the defenders of the Ukrainian sky recharged the complex during the battle.