Armed Forces: yesterday, for the first time, Russia used missile carriers in the Caspian Sea to attack Ukraine

Head of the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Gumenyuk, reported on the air of the telethon that on December 31, for the first time, Russia used missile carriers in the Caspian Sea to attack Ukraine.

"It was characteristic of yesterdayʼs missile attack that missile carriers from the Caspian Sea were used. This is the first time that a full-scale invasion has been recorded. Because, probably, it is more difficult for them to deliver their supplies to the Black Sea coast. This indicates that we are quite successful in keeping logistics under fire control, including on the Left Bank," she said.