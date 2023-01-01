Croatia officially became the 20th member of the Eurozone

Today, January 1, Croatia officially became the twentieth member of the Eurozone and joined the Schengen zone.

From today, the euro becomes the official currency in the country, which should gradually replace the Croatian kuna. The local currency should be phased out by July 31, 2023. The country started the transition to the euro in September of last year.

Croatia also became part of the Schengen area. This means that there are no internal borders between Schengen countries within the European Union. When entering Croatia by land, it is now not necessary to go through border control.