The Netherlands will block Bulgariaʼs entry into the Schengen area

The Netherlands will block Bulgariaʼs entry into the Schengen zone but will give the "green light" to Romania and Croatia.

This was reported by NOS with reference to the decision of the Dutch government.

Foreign Minister Vopke Hoekstra said that it is still too early to give Bulgaria permission to join Schengen.

"Only when it is clear that the country is a well-functioning constitutional state capable of fighting corruption and organized crime can the Netherlands make a new assessment," he said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the Bulgarian issue might be resolved next year. Rutte separately stated the problem of the illegal border crossing with Turkey.