The European Commission recommended to join Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to the Schengen zone

The European Commission has officially recommended that Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia join the Schengen zone. This means that internal borders between these countries within the European Union will disappear.

The European Commission writes about this on its Twitter.

"Their citizens should enjoy all the benefits of Schengen without further delay," it noted.

The European Commission emphasized that Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania have fulfilled all the necessary conditions for joining the Schengen zone. In particular, they significantly strengthened border surveillance and established an internal information system.

On December 8, the EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs will vote for the full accession of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to the Schengen area.

The Schengen area includes 26 European states, of which 22 are EU member states. In addition to them, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein joined Schengen. All Schengen countries have a common visa policy, and there are no border crossings and checks at their internal borders. It is carried out only at the entrance and exit from Schengen.