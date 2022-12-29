From January 1, Ukrainians will not pass border control when entering Croatia by land

From January 1, border and customs control will not apply to citizens of Ukraine when entering Croatia by land, as the country becomes a member of the Schengen zone.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Croatia Vasyl Kyrylych.

"From January 1, 2023, Croatia will become part of the Schengen area. This means that border and customs control will not be applied to citizens of Ukraine heading to Croatia by land," he wrote.

Kyrylych added that this control will be abolished in Croatian airports from March 26, 2023.