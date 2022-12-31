Ministry of Energy: The missile attack did not cause serious damage to the energy system of Ukraine

The Russian missile attack failed to significantly damage the Ukrainian energy grid.

The Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told about it.

"Thanks to the excellent work of the Air Defense Forces and early technical measures, today, December 31, it was possible to avoid serious damage to the energy system of Ukraine," Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

He added that energy workers are constantly working to restore energy supply. "These are the most difficult Christmas and New Year holidays in the entire history of independent Ukraine. The enemy tries to break us in every way. However, despite the plans of the aggressor, energy workers will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have light on New Yearʼs Eve," the minister emphasized.

The DTEK company also reported that in Kyiv and the region, they canceled the emergency shutdowns that were introduced due to the missile attack.