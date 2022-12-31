Ukraine released 140 of its defenders from captivity

Ukraine returned 140 of its citizens from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Among them are the wounded, as well as defenders of Mariupol and Snake Island, soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces from Slavutych, and soldiers from the Bakhmut region.

82 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 15 soldiers of Territorial Defence Forces, 22 National Guardsmen, 11 soldiers of the Naval Forces and 10 border guards were freed.

"132 men and 8 women, 22 officers and 118 sergeants and soldiers... While they shoot, we fight back, respond and return," Yermak added.