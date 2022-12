A “Personal Manager” was developed for released military personnel

A "Personal Manager" was developed for Ukrainians released from captivity, which will help restore documents.

This was reported on December 30 by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a meeting in the Presidentʼs Office.

Thanks to the "Personal Manager", those released from captivity will be able to get help in renewing their passport, marriage certificate, driverʼs license, etc.

A personal card will be created for each prisoner in "Diia", and a support manager will be attached to it.