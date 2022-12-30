Minister of Defense: After the losses in Ukraine, the Russian army will be able to recover in at least five years

After the losses in Ukraine, the regular troops of the Russian Federation can recover in at least five, and even 10 years.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this in an interview with LB.

According to him, NATO intelligence recognizes significant Russian losses in tanks, artillery, BMP, armored personnel carriers and manpower.

"The regular troops of the Russian Federation can recover in at least five, and even 10 years. Rocket potential is the same. Because this is a war of resources. And they [NATO member countries] know how to count resources, so they feel this moment," said Reznikov.

He added that Western partners "donʼt dream" of supporting Ukraine in this war for years, because it exhausts their resources too.

"Capitalists count money. Taxpayers count money. Those who manage these taxes count the money. And thatʼs why they are also interested in our victory on the battlefield, which I hear about in Ramstein systematically from the ministers of defense," the minister noted.

Reznikov believes that Western countries are interested in investing in the reconstruction of a peaceful Ukraine and they need to reduce Russiaʼs potential as an aggressor.