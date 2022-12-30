Russia sent a ship with 8 Caliber missiles into the Black Sea

On combat duty in the Black Sea, the Russian Federation took ten of its ships, including one with Caliber missiles.

This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of today at 11:00 a.m., the situation is as follows: 10 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a Caliber cruise missile carrier, the total salvo is 8 missiles," the message says.

According to the Navy, there is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov. There are nine enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including five Caliber carriers equipped with 72 missiles.