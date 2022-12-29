Defense Express: Russians began launching X-101 cruise missiles over Ukraine, which were manufactured in the IV quarter of 2022

During a massive missile attack on December 29, the Russian army fired at least one X-101 cruise missile over Ukraine, which was manufactured in the 4th quarter of 2022. This means that the Russians began to launch missiles directly from the assembly line — that is, immediately after production.

This is written by Defense Express with reference to its own sources.

According to their data, the Russians launched this "fresh" missile from a Tu-95MS strategic bomber.

This is not the first time that the Russians have launched missiles at Ukraine that were manufactured already in 2022. In particular, this was already recorded during the missile attack on October 22.

It is currently unclear what percentage of new missiles the Russians are using to strike Ukraine — whether they manage to produce enough missiles to replenish their stockpiles, or whether they release them immediately after production without creating any reserves.