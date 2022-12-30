The Russians attacked Kyiv with Iranian drones at night. Debris fell into the building

Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv at night with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

"5 enemy drones were recorded in the airspace of Kyiv. The Air Defense Forces fired at all targets," the administration reported.

One of the fragments hit the administrative building in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital — the building was partially destroyed, and windows were damaged in a residential building nearby.

"There was no information about the victims. All data are being clarified," the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko informed.