Ukraine is ready to conduct an investigation into the fall of the missile in Belarus and involve independent experts who do not support the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reacted to the fall of a missile on the territory of Belarus during a massive strike by Russia. They noted that they are ready to conduct an objective investigation.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

"The Ukrainian side, reserving for itself the unconditional right to defense and protection of its own sky, is at the same time ready to conduct an objective investigation in Ukraine of the incident that occurred on December 29 in the sky over the territory of Belarus as a result of the repulsion of a massive Russian missile attack," the agency noted.

They emphasized that they are ready to involve in the investigation independent authoritative experts from countries that do not support Russia in the war.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that Russia is trying in every way to drag Belarus into the war, so it can arrange provocations. For example, to lay the path of their cruise missiles in such a way as to provoke their downing over Belarus.