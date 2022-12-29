Belarus summoned the Ukrainian ambassador due to the fall of a rocket in the Brest region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Kyzym. He was strongly protested by the fall of the S-300 rocket in a field in the Ivanovo district of the Brest region.

The spokesman of the Belarusian foreign policy department, told journalists about this Anatolii Glaz, BelTA correspondent reports.

On the morning of December 29, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, fragments of a S-300 missile fell near the village of Gorbacha, Ivanovo district, Brest region. The assistant minister of defense of Belarus for international military cooperation Valeriy Revenko stated that the missile was shot down by the Belarusian air defense system, and the "investigation" showed that the debris belonged to the S-300 anti-aircraft missile, which was launched from the territory of Ukraine.