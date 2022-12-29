A S-300 missile fell on the territory of Belarus. Lukashenkoʼs authority states it is Ukrainian

On the morning of December 29, between 10 and 11 a.m., a rocket landed on the territory of Belarus. The local publication BelTA claims that it is a Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex.

According to the "Belarusian Hajun" channel, the rocket was found in a field in the Ivanovo district of the Brest region.

On behalf of Lukashenko, a group of specialists from among the employees of the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Defense is establishing the causes of the fall.

The state agency BelTA writes that they are considering two main versions of the event:

a missile attack on the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland;

the missile was shot down by Belarusian air defense.

On the morning of December 29, at 6 a.m. an air raid alert began throughout Ukraine, which lasted 4 hours and 44 minutes. Infrastructure objects were hit in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions. In total, the Russians used 69 missiles, anti-aircraft defense shot down 54 missiles.