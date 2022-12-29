Massive missile attack: the Air Force revealed what and from where Russia fired at Ukraine in the morning

During the morning shelling of Ukraine, Russia launched missiles from the Rostov region, the Caspian Sea, and the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

So, at night, the military shot down 11 Iranian "Shaheds". Next, around 07:00, Russia attacked Ukraine with X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region and the northern region of the Caspian Sea, as well as Caliber cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.

In addition, Russia launched up to six X-22 and X-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and two X-31P anti-radar missiles.

The occupiers also used S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against infrastructure facilities in front-line cities.