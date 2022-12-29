From February 24, Ukrainians collected more than 10 billion hryvnias through monobank “banks”.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainians have collected 10.6 billion hryvnias for charitable purposes through monobank.
Forbes writes about it.
Mono "banks" of charitable funds collected 3.7 billion hryvnias, Ukrainian volunteers accumulated 6.8 billion hryvnias in their "banks", and charitable cashback amounted to 78.1 million hryvnias.
- On October 14, for the Day of Defenders, the fundraising platform UNITED24, monobank and Ihor Lachenkov announced a charity collection. They planned to raise funds for a complex to combat drones, which have been actively attacking Ukraine lately.
- In two days, Ukrainians collected almost 153 million hryvnias for the "Shahedsʼ Catcher" anti-drone complexes.