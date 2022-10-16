News

Ukrainians collected almost UAH 153 million for complexes to combat Iranian drones

Sofiia Telishevska
In two days, Ukrainians collected almost 153 million hryvnias for the "Shahed hunter" anti-drone complex.

This was reported by the co-founder of monobank Oleh Gorokhovskyi.

The total amount of the fee is 152,770,290 hryvnias:

  • monobank — UAH 104,628,234;
  • e-wallet of Ihor Lachenkov — UAH 38,465,527;
  • contributions of legal entities — UAH 9,676,529.

All collected funds will be transferred to the unified details of the NBU.

"We are waiting for a report from the UNITED24 team and the Ministry of Defense on the use of funds and, if possible, a video of the results of the work of our Hunters," said Horohovskyi.

  • On October 14, for the Day of Defenders, the fundraising platform UNITED24, monobank and Ihor Lachenkov announced a charity collection. They aimed to raise funds for a complex to combat drones, which have been actively attacking Ukraine recently.