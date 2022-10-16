Ukrainians collected almost UAH 153 million for complexes to combat Iranian drones

In two days, Ukrainians collected almost 153 million hryvnias for the "Shahed hunter" anti-drone complex.
This was reported by the co-founder of monobank Oleh Gorokhovskyi.
The total amount of the fee is 152,770,290 hryvnias:
- monobank — UAH 104,628,234;
- e-wallet of Ihor Lachenkov — UAH 38,465,527;
- contributions of legal entities — UAH 9,676,529.
All collected funds will be transferred to the unified details of the NBU.
"We are waiting for a report from the UNITED24 team and the Ministry of Defense on the use of funds and, if possible, a video of the results of the work of our Hunters," said Horohovskyi.
- On October 14, for the Day of Defenders, the fundraising platform UNITED24, monobank and Ihor Lachenkov announced a charity collection. They aimed to raise funds for a complex to combat drones, which have been actively attacking Ukraine recently.