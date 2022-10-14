Monobank is raising funds for the “Iranian drone hunter”. It will be able to win a bracelet made of “Azovstal” metal for the donation

Monobank, together with the United24 platform and blogger Ihor Lachenkov, launched a fundraiser for the "Iranian drone hunter". For a donation, you will be able to participate in the drawing of bracelets made of metal from "Azovstal".

The co-founder of the bank Oleh Horokhovskyi wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"We want to collect 100 million hryvnias for the purchase of "Iranian drone hunter". This is such bullshit that it makes the drone blind, it tries to climb to a safe height, and then gets shot down by our air defense. Such systems are in service with NATO countries. One "hunter" costs about 50 million hryvnias, but of course we want to buy at least two!" he emphasized.

The minimum donation is 5 hryvnias. Every 5 hryvnias is one chance to win the draw. The bigger the donation, the better the chances. Among all those who send a donation, 920 metal bracelets with "Azovstal" and the inscription "VIRYU ZSU" ["I believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine"] will be raffled off.

In total, there will be a thousand of such bracelets, one hundred of them with the personal autograph of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Those who donate more than 100 000 hryvnias are guaranteed to receive 80 bracelets with Zaluzhnyʼs autograph. The remaining 20 will be drawn among all participants. Here is a link to the Banka (jar).

In just 9 minutes from the start of the collection, the bank has already collected a million hryvnias in donations.