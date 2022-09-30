Volunteers collected more than UAH 4 billion in monobank to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The co-founder of monobank Oleh Horokhovskyi said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, Ukrainian volunteers have collected more than 4 billion hryvnias through the “Banka” (“Jar”) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the version coming out next week, weʼve added enrollment analytics to the “Banka” so you understand which tools work best for your collections," Horokhovskyi added.

According to him, now users will be able to find out how much money was received by the link, how much by the “Banka” number and regular payments. And from whom exactly received payments — fron monobank clients, from other Ukrainian or foreign banks.