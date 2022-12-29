Great Britain will allocate £2.3 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2023

In 2023, Great Britain will provide Ukraine with aid in the amount of £2.3 billion.

This was stated by Defense Minister Ben Wallace, quoted by "The Guardian".

"Another £2.3 billion will be allocated next year and we will make sure they have the weapons systems they need and now the UK will help them buy them from other countries around the world. We will provide weapons systems that match their Soviets, and weʼve also recently transferred thousands of anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down those drones," Wallace noted.

He added that Britain is also transferring its knowledge and experience to Ukraine in order to better coordinate air defense on the ground.