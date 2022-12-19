Next year, Britain will provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery ammunition

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery ammunition next year.

This is reported on the website of the British government.

Ammunition will be supplied under a contract worth £250 million ($304.7 million). Such assistance should ensure a constant flow of critical projectiles for Ukrainian troops.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on allies to increase military aid to Ukraine, as well as to discuss the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the supply of air defense systems.