Great Britain has confirmed the transfer of the latest Brimstone 2 high-precision missiles to Ukraine

Great Britain has confirmed the transfer of the latest Brimstone 2 Dual Mode high-precision missiles to Ukraine. The countryʼs Ministry of Defense published a video of the shipment of these missiles.

Military analysts previously wrote about the transfer of Brimstone 2 to Ukraine. Before that, the Armed Forces received hundreds of Brimstone 1 missiles from Britain.

Brimstone is a family of air-to-ground guided missiles. The missile guidance system uses a millimeter wave radar and a semi-active laser. The maximum range of the first-generation missile is 20 km. The operating range of Brimstone 2 is up to 60 km. The second-generation missile has a more accurate guidance system.