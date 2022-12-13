Great Britain allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It will include 125 anti-aircraft guns

Great Britain allocated £50 million in military aid. It included means of anti-aircraft defense.
This is reported by the website of the British government.
The package includes 125 anti-aircraft guns and technologies to counter Iranian drones. The package will include dozens of radars and means of electronic warfare against drones. Military assistance was agreed upon during the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv on November 19.
- On December 9, the United States informed that it would allocate $275 million in military aid to Ukraine.
- The Biden administration previously asked the U.S. Congress to allocate another $37.7 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2023.