The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million

The United States allocates $275 million in military aid to Ukraine.
This is stated in the message of the White House dated December 9.
The funds will be used for "defense goods" and the training of the Ukrainian military. It is not yet known what exactly will be in the package. Reuters wrote that it is about missiles for HIMARS systems, 155-mm ammunition, HMMWV armored personnel carriers and generators.
- The Biden administration previously asked the US Congress to allocate another $37.7 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2023.