General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 2.5 kilometers in the direction of Kreminna in a week

During the week, the Ukrainian military advanced 2.5 kilometers in the direction of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

This was stated at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters continue offensive actions in the Kreminna area. "During the week, defenders of Ukraine advanced up to two and a half kilometers in the direction of the specified settlement," Hromov noted.

The day before, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the "powerful work" of Ukrainian units in the Luhansk region to liberate territories, including the city of Kreminna, is currently underway. When the results are available, it will be announced officially.