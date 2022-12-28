“The work continues. You need to be patient”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the possible release of Kreminna in Luhansk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian units in Luhansk region are currently working hard to liberate territories, including the city of Kreminna. When the results are available, it will be announced officially.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty told about this on the air of the telethon.

He commented on the material published by The New York Times that the Ukrainian army is approaching the liberation of Kreminna.

"However, the powerful work of our units, including the airborne assault units, has been going on for some time in this direction. When a significant result is achieved there, we will definitely inform the public about it. For now, you need to be patient and wait for official announcements," Cherevaty noted.

According to him, it is common practice for the Russians to move their command posts because of the possibility of breakthroughs, so they do it just in case.

He also emphasized that the liberation of Kreminnaya will allow the Ukrainian military to move further in Luhansk region.

"Also, it has an important moral and psychological significance. The occupier has declared Donetsk and Luhansk regions to be part of the Russian Federation, so when we liberate our lands, for their chauvinists it will be, in fact, an invasion of the Russian side. They will understand that this is all temporary and we will free our land," Cherevaty emphasized.