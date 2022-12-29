Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: The Air Defense Forces destroyed 54 missiles

On the morning of December 29, Russia fired 69 missiles at Ukraine, of which the Air Defense Forces shot down 54. It is currently known that 16 missiles were destroyed over the capital, and another 21 over Odesa.

This was declared by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"The aggressor launched air- and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 air defense system at the facilities of our countryʼs energy infrastructure," the commander-in-chief noted.