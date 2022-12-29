Klitschko: After the rocket attack, 40% of Kyiv residents remain without electricity

40% of Kyiv residents remain without electricity after a rocket attack carried out by the Russian occupiers this morning.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

40% of the capitalʼs consumers are without electricity after the missile attack due to security measures taken by energy companies during the air strike. Now they are working on restoring the electricity supply, explained the mayor.

Kyiv supplies heat and water as usual, except for houses where the operation of boiler rooms depends on energy supply, which is absent.

In the morning of December 29, Russia launched at least 120 missiles towards Ukraine. In the capital, debris from a downed rocket damaged a private building in Darnytskyi district and a car that was parked nearby, as well as damaged an industrial enterprise in Holosiivskyi district and a childrenʼs playground in Pecherskyi district. As a result of the attack, at least three people were wounded, including one child.