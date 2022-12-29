At least three people were wounded due to the rocket attack on Kyiv

As a result of the rocket attack on Kyiv, at least three people were wounded.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"At the moment, there are three victims in Kyiv. Including a 14-year-old girl. Everyone was hospitalized," the mayor noted.

He added that two people were rescued from a damaged private house. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations. Also, on one of the cityʼs central streets, rocket debris damaged a car.

In the morning of December 29, Russia launched at least 120 missiles towards Ukraine. In the capital, debris from a downed rocket damaged a private building in Darnytskyi district and a car that was parked nearby, as well as damaged an industrial enterprise in Holosiivskyi district and a childrenʼs playground in Pecherskyi district.