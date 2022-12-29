A monument to Catherine II was demolished in Odesa

The dismantling of the monument to the Russian empress Catherine II was completed in Odesa.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa military administration Maksym Marchenko.

"A truly historic event took place today. Finally, the monument to the Russian empress Catherine in Odesa was dismantled. I thank the residents of Odesa, who expressed their position that Russian imperial heritage has no place in modern, legal, democratic Ukraine," he wrote in Telegram.

Dismantling began on Wednesday, December 28. The city council of Odesa reported that the monument will be transferred to the art museum.