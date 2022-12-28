In Russia, the Lithuanian diplomat was declared persona non grata

Russia has declared one of the employees of the Lithuanian embassy persona non grata. They must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 5 days.
This is reported by Delfi.
On December 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned the temporary chargé dʼaffaires of Lithuania in the Russian Federation Jurgita Cibulskienė — she expressed a strong protest against the expulsion of an employee of the Russian embassy in Vilnius on December 1.
Cibulskienė was also informed that one of the Lithuanian diplomats was declared persona non grata.
- As a result of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, Lithuania expelled the Russian Ambassador to Vilnius Oleksiy Isakov, four embassy employees, as well as employees of the Consulate General in Klaipeda back in April. The Russian diplomatic mission was closed in this city.
- In response, Moscow expelled Lithuanian diplomats and closed the consulate in St. Petersburg.
- On October 3, Lithuania announced that it was expelling Russiaʼs Chargé dʼAffaires Serhiy Ryabokony from the country and declaring him persona non grata because of his statements.
- On October 5, Russia declared Lithuaniaʼs chargé dʼaffaires Virginia Umbrasene persona non grata and expelled her from the country.