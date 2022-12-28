In Russia, the Lithuanian diplomat was declared persona non grata

Russia has declared one of the employees of the Lithuanian embassy persona non grata. They must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 5 days.

This is reported by Delfi.

On December 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned the temporary chargé dʼaffaires of Lithuania in the Russian Federation Jurgita Cibulskienė — she expressed a strong protest against the expulsion of an employee of the Russian embassy in Vilnius on December 1.

Cibulskienė was also informed that one of the Lithuanian diplomats was declared persona non grata.